BNV Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Benevento (BNV) take on Inter Milan (INT) on Matchday 2 of the Serie A this week. BNV vs INT live live action will kick off on September 30 at 9:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BNV vs INT Dream11 prediction, BNV vs INT Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

BNV vs INT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Benevento and Inter Milan won their opening matches of the season and will be looking to build on their victories when they take on each other this week. Benevento’s first game after their return to Serie A saw them register a thrilling 3-2 victory against Sampdoria. Inter Milan, on the other hand, started their season with a high scoring game of their own, beating Fiorentina 4-3.

Inter Milan will be going into this clash as clear favourites, having done the double over their opponents during Benevento’s last Serie A campaign in 2017-18. The Nerazzurri also met Benevento in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 in 2018-19, where they emerged as 6-2 winners.

BNV vs INT playing 11 (Probable)

Benevento: Lorenzo Montipo; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Daam Foulon; Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Bryan Dabo; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez

BNV vs INT live: BNV vs INT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lorenzo Montipo

Defenders: Gaetano Letizia, Luca Caldirola, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Pasquale Schiattarella, Bryan Dabo, Alexis Sanchez (VC)

Forward: Romelu Lukaku (C), Gianluca Lapadula

🗣 | PRESS CONFERENCE



Live coverage of Antonio #Conte's words on the eve of #BeneventoInter https://t.co/N7siPNubfn — Inter (@Inter_en) September 29, 2020

BNV vs INT live: BNV vs INT Dream11 team top picks

Benevento: Luca Caldirola, Lorenzo Montipo, Gianluca Lapadula

Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Achraf Hakimi

BNV vs INT match prediction

According to our BNV vs INT match prediction, Inter Milan will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above BNV vs INT Dream11 match prediction, BNV vs INT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BNV vs INT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Benevento Instagram, Inter Milan Instagram