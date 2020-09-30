BNV Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Benevento (BNV) take on Inter Milan (INT) on Matchday 2 of the Serie A this week. BNV vs INT live live action will kick off on September 30 at 9:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BNV vs INT Dream11 prediction, BNV vs INT Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Also Read: Lazio Vs Atalanta Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live
Both Benevento and Inter Milan won their opening matches of the season and will be looking to build on their victories when they take on each other this week. Benevento’s first game after their return to Serie A saw them register a thrilling 3-2 victory against Sampdoria. Inter Milan, on the other hand, started their season with a high scoring game of their own, beating Fiorentina 4-3.
Inter Milan will be going into this clash as clear favourites, having done the double over their opponents during Benevento’s last Serie A campaign in 2017-18. The Nerazzurri also met Benevento in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 in 2018-19, where they emerged as 6-2 winners.
Also Read: BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Carabao Cup Live
📋 I CONVOCATI DI MISTER INZAGHI— Benevento Calcio (@bncalcio) September 29, 2020
⚽️ #BeneventoInter
🏆 #SerieATIM
🧙🏻♀️ #ForzaStrega pic.twitter.com/AEAYeRufRt
Also Read: LAZ Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A live
Goalkeeper: Lorenzo Montipo
Defenders: Gaetano Letizia, Luca Caldirola, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Achraf Hakimi
Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Pasquale Schiattarella, Bryan Dabo, Alexis Sanchez (VC)
Forward: Romelu Lukaku (C), Gianluca Lapadula
🗣 | PRESS CONFERENCE— Inter (@Inter_en) September 29, 2020
Live coverage of Antonio #Conte's words on the eve of #BeneventoInter https://t.co/N7siPNubfn
Benevento: Luca Caldirola, Lorenzo Montipo, Gianluca Lapadula
Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Achraf Hakimi
Also Read: Benevento Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live
According to our BNV vs INT match prediction, Inter Milan will be the favourites to win the match.