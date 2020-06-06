BOA Vs MOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Boavista will face Moreirense in their next Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estadio do Bessa XXI this weekend. Moreirense are currently on the eighth spot of the Primeira Liga points table with 30 points to their name, whereas Boavista are placed in the 11th spot on the league table with 29 points in their bank. BOA vs MOR will commence on Saturday night (Sunday, June 7 at 1:45 am IST). Fans can play the BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction, BOA vs MOR Dream11 top picks and BOA vs MOR Dream11 team.

BOA vs MOR Dream11 team

BOA vs MOR Dream11 top picks

Heriberto Tavares (Captain) Carraça (Vice-captain) Fabiano Fábio Abreu Nenê Pedro Nuno

Squads for the BOA vs MOR Dream11 team

BOA vs MOR Dream11 team: Boavista

Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano

BOA vs MOR Dream11 team: Moreirense

Nuno Macedo, Mateus, Pedro Trigueira, Lazar Rosic, Iago Santos, Anthony D’Alberto, Sori Mané, Steven Vitória, Djavan, Filipe Soares, Rafik Halliche, Abdu Cadri Conté, João Aurélio, Fábio Pacheco, Nenê, Ibrahim Camará, David Texeira, Patricio Rodríguez, Alex Soares, Pedro Nuno, Gabrielzinho, Luiz Henrique, Luther Singh, Fábio Abreu, Luís Machado, Nuno Santos

BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction

Our BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction is that Moreirense will win this game.

Note: The BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction, BOA vs MOR Dream11 top picks and BOA vs MOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOA vs MOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.