BOA Vs SET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live Game Info

Boavista will battle it out with Vitoria FC on Matchday 27 of the Primeira Liga. The game will be played on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Here is the BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction, BOA vs SET Dream11 team news, BOA vs SET Dream11 top picks, BOA vs SET Dream11 schedule and BOA vs SET Dream11 preview.

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction: BOA vs SET Dream11 schedule

Venue: Estadio de Bessa

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time: 11.30 PM IST

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction: BOA vs SET Dream11 preview

Boavista look to bag an-all important three points in their attempt to move up the ladder in the Primeira Liga points table. They have won 32 points and are placed 10th on the league table. Alberto Bueno scored the only goal of the game from the spot against Braga in the previous game to secure three points for Boavista. Vitoria FC, on the other hand, occupy the 12th spot in the league. The previous game against Santa Clara ended in a 2-2 draw.

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BOA vs SET Dream11 team

Boavista: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano

Vitoria: Joao Valido, Lucas Paes, Giorgi Makaridze, Joao Meira, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Nuno Pinto, Jubal Rocha, Bruno Pires, Artur Jorge, Andre Sousa, Leandro Silva, Carlos Vinicius-II, Jose Egas, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Tofol Montiel, Eber Bessa, Tiago Castro, Nuno Valente, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Vilela, Jose Semedo, Helder Guedes, Khalid Hachadi, Brian Mansilla, Hildeberto Jose, Frederic Mendy, Mirko Antonucci

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction: BOA vs SET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rafael Bracali

Defenders: Fabiano, Ricardo Costa, Jubal Rocha, Bruno Pires

Midfielders: Carlos Vinicius-II, Leandro Silva, Gustavo Sauer

Forwards: Heriberto Tavares, Alberto Bueno, Hildeberto Jose

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction: BOA vs SET Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Alberto Bueno

Vice-captain: Heriberto Tavares

BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction

Boavista are the favourites in the game.

Note: The BOA vs SET Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BOA vs SET Dream11 team selection and BOA vs SET Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% positive result in your game.

Image courtesy: Vitoria Futebol Clube Instagram