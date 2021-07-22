Bobby Bowden Former Coach Of FSU Diagnosed With Terminal Illness, Says He Is 'at Peace'

Hall of Fame college football coach, Bobby Bowden, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he and his family announced on Wednesday. Bowden, who is 91, did not disclose the specifics of the illness but mentioned that he is "at peace" with it. In October 2020, he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was discharged a few days later after successfully fighting it off.

In a statement made by him and his family, which was released by Florida State University read, "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

There was no mention of what the terminal condition is in the statement.

"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty"

The 91-year-old Bowden coached the Seminoles for 34 seasons before retiring in 2009 and has the second-highest wins as a coach in Division I history with 357 victories. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class, and a sense of humor," university president John Thrasher said in a statement. "Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family."

Bowden dealt with a tough battle against COVID-19 in October 2020, which came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a long hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He told the Tallahassee Democrat earlier this month, "I feel fine, but I can't do much," after being hospitalised for five days in late June.

Once FSU joined the conference in 1991 they made it to 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships. Bowden's Seminoles finished as an AP top-5 team for 14 consecutive seasons. They also won two national titles in 1993 and 1999. Bowden was then inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2006.

(Image Credits: @TheBobbyBowden - Twitter)