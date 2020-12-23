BOC Vs RAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Copa Libertadores 2020-21 Match Preview

Boca Juniors face Racing Club in a thrilling encounter of the South American Champions League. The match is slated to be played at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires on 24th December 2020 and kick-off at 6:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the BOC vs RAC Dream11 prediction, BOC vs RAC match prediction, and other details of the Copa Libertadores clash

Estos son los concentrados para enfrentar a @BocaJrsOficial en el partido de vuelta por los 1/4 de final de la @Libertadores 🏆#AguanteRacing pic.twitter.com/zCALZXucxO — Racing Club (@RacingClub) December 22, 2020

.

Boca Juniors will start the match with the aim to take revenge against the Racing club who defeated the hosts earlier last week. Racing club walks into the match after having a 1 goal home advantage as they look to continue the winning momentum and move ahead to qualify for the semi-final stage of the Copa Libertadores. Both the teams are set to battle it out in Buenos Aires as a semi-final spot of the continental competition is available for the taking for the winner.

Also Read FEN Vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 Game Preview

While Boca juniors do not have any latest fresh injuries or suspensions, their manager Miguel Ángel Russo will have a plethora of players to choose from as he decides what will be his best start 11 for the do or die fixture. Racing Club on the other hand will be without the services of veteran midfielder Marcelo Diaz, who is expected to be remained sidelined following recovery after his meniscus surgery.

BOC vs RAC playing 11

Boca Juniors - Esteban Andrada, , Emmanuel Mas, Gastón Ávila,Julio Buffarini, Carlos Zambrano Gonzalo Maroni, Diego Gonzalez Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zarate, Edwin Cardona, Leonardo Jara,

Racing Club - Eugenio Mena, Gabriel Arias , Leonardo Sigali, Lorenzo Melgarejo, , Alexis Soto, Nery Domínguez, Carlos Alcaraz, Augusto Solari, Matias Rojas, Lisandro López, Leonel Miranda

Also Read ALN Vs YEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig 2020 Match Preview

BOC vs RAC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gabriel Arias

Defenders- Gastón Ávila, Carlos Zambrano, Emmanuel Mas

Midfielders- Matias Rojas, Leonel Miranda, Diego Gonzalez,

Strikers- Augusto Solari, Mauro Zarate, Carlos Tevez, Edwin Cardona

BOC vs RAC Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Gabriel Arias or Edwin Cardona

Vice-Captain- Carlos Tevez or Augusto Solari

Also Read JFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Preview

BOC vs RAC match prediction

We predict the hosts to register a convincing win against Racing club as they look to advance into the semi-final stages of the Copa Libertadores. Boca Juniors boast a strong squad that can overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered during the first leg of the quarter-final and get that win.

Boca Juniors 3-0 Racing Club

Also Read AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match, Team News And Predictions

Note: The above BOC vs RAC Dream11 prediction, BOC vs RAC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOC vs RAC Dream11 Team and BOC vs RAC playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.