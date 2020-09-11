BOD Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue1 Live

Bordeaux (BOD) will face off against Olympique Lyon (LYN) in Ligue1 on Friday, September 11 (Saturday IST). The BOD vs LYN match begins at 12:30 am IST and will be played at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux. Here's our BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction, BOD vs LYN Dream11 team and top picks.

BOD vs LYN Live: BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction and preview

Lyon were disappointing in Ligue1 last season but enter the new season on a high after reaching the Champions League semi-final last season. The visitors started their new season by registering a comfortable 4-1 win over Dijon last week and will hope to build on that performance. Bordeaux also started their new season with a win away to Angers and will hope to see off Lyon on Friday. Lyon are clear for favourites for the clash and also boast an advantage in the head to head matches between the two teams. In their previous encounter, Lyon sealed a 2-1 win with Maxwell Cornet and Moussa Dembele scoring for the visitors, while Jimmy Briand scored the solitary goal for the hosts.

BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Probable BOD vs LYN playing 11

Bordeaux: Benoit Costill; Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito; Otavio, Toma Basic; Ui-Jo Hwang, Remi Oudin, Nicolas de Preville; Josh Maja

Benoit Costill; Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito; Otavio, Toma Basic; Ui-Jo Hwang, Remi Oudin, Nicolas de Preville; Josh Maja Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwell Cornet; Maxence Cacqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar; Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele, Karl Toko Ekambi.

BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction: BOD vs LYN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Benoit Costil

Benoit Costil Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Jason Denayer

Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Jason Denayer Midfielders: Toma Basic, Maxwell Cornet, Maxence Cacqueret, Houssem Aouar

Toma Basic, Maxwell Cornet, Maxence Cacqueret, Houssem Aouar Forwards: Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Ui-Jo Hwang

BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction: BOD vs LYN Dream11 top picks

BOD vs LYN Dream11 team captain: Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay

BOD vs LYN Dream11 team vice-captain: Toma Basic, Ui-Jo Hwang

BOD vs LYN Live: BOD vs LYN match prediction

Our BOD vs LYN match prediction is that the Lyon will romp to a convincing win over Bordeaux.

Note: The BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction, BOD vs LYN Dream11 team and BOD vs LYN top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Lyon Twitter)