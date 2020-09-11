BOD Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue1 Live

Bordeaux (BOD) will face off against Olympique Lyon (LYN) in Ligue1 on Friday, September 11 (Saturday IST). The BOD vs LYN match begins at 12:30 am IST and will be played at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux. Here's our BOD vs LYN Dream11 prediction, BOD vs LYN Dream11 team and top picks.
Lyon were disappointing in Ligue1 last season but enter the new season on a high after reaching the Champions League semi-final last season. The visitors started their new season by registering a comfortable 4-1 win over Dijon last week and will hope to build on that performance. Bordeaux also started their new season with a win away to Angers and will hope to see off Lyon on Friday. Lyon are clear for favourites for the clash and also boast an advantage in the head to head matches between the two teams. In their previous encounter, Lyon sealed a 2-1 win with Maxwell Cornet and Moussa Dembele scoring for the visitors, while Jimmy Briand scored the solitary goal for the hosts.
We're back in @Ligue1_ENG action tonight in #FCGBOL! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/uMSPwILYf6— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 11, 2020
