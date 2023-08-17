Last Updated:

Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Indian Army Defeat Bodoland FC Defeat 2-1

Bodoland FC will face Indian Army FT in a must win Durand Cup match at Kokrajhar’s SAI stadium. Having defeated Odisha FC in the opening encounter, Indian Army will be full of confidence while Bodoland will seek to make this event a memorable one. To get Durand Cup live scores tune in to republicworld.com for all the latest updates.

Anirban Sarkar
Bodoland FC vs Indian Army live score

A glimpse from the match (Image: Durand Cup)

20:09 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Indian Army FT defeat Bodoland FC 2-1 in Kokrajhar

Despite some last ditch effort, Indian Army FT got the better of Bodoland FC as they struck twice in the game.

20:09 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Bodoland Fc reduce the deficit

Bodoland FC managed to put one goal back as they are still hunting an equaliser.

19:58 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Indian Army double their lead

Suresh Meitei converts from the spot as Indian Army double their lead against Bodoland FC

19:31 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Bodoland FC need to score

Time is running out for Bodoland FC who are in dire need of a victory to keep them alive in the Durand Cup.

19:10 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Second half resumes

Bodoland FC will try to seek an equaliser as early as possible.

18:55 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Indian Army leading at the break

Courtesy of a goal from Suresh Murmu Indian Army are leading at halftime.

18:31 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: The home team has shown promise

Bodoland FC's no.10 Nicodim has caused all sorts of problems for the Indian Army FT.

18:15 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Bodoland FC pushing for an equaliser

Led by the experienced Kromah, Bodoland have been trying to use their flanks against Indian Army

18:15 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Indian Army take the lead

Samir Murmu's pin point header from Kamei's cros helps Indian Army to take the lead

18:15 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: let's have a look at the lineup
18:04 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Match kicks off

Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT has kicked off

16:54 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Indian Army got the better of Odisha FC in their opening game

Indian Army FT gave a good account of themselves as they defeated SIL outfit Odisha FC and will start the game as the favourites.

16:54 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Bodoland need to register a win

A must win match for Bodoland FC who will be backing on their home support.

16:54 IST, August 17th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Bodoland FC to host Indian Army FT

Bodoland FC are set to face Indian Army FT in a crucial Durand Cup encounter at Kokrajhar’s SAI stadium.

