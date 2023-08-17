Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Indian Army Defeat Bodoland FC Defeat 2-1

Quick links:
A glimpse from the match (Image: Durand Cup)
Despite some last ditch effort, Indian Army FT got the better of Bodoland FC as they struck twice in the game.
Bodoland FC managed to put one goal back as they are still hunting an equaliser.
Suresh Meitei converts from the spot as Indian Army double their lead against Bodoland FC
Time is running out for Bodoland FC who are in dire need of a victory to keep them alive in the Durand Cup.
Bodoland FC will try to seek an equaliser as early as possible.
Courtesy of a goal from Suresh Murmu Indian Army are leading at halftime.
Bodoland FC's no.10 Nicodim has caused all sorts of problems for the Indian Army FT.
Led by the experienced Kromah, Bodoland have been trying to use their flanks against Indian Army
Samir Murmu's pin point header from Kamei's cros helps Indian Army to take the lead
Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT has kicked off
Indian Army FT gave a good account of themselves as they defeated SIL outfit Odisha FC and will start the game as the favourites.
A must win match for Bodoland FC who will be backing on their home support.
Bodoland FC are set to face Indian Army FT in a crucial Durand Cup encounter at Kokrajhar’s SAI stadium.