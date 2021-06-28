BOL vs ARG Dream11: Bolivia vs Argentina Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Bolivia [BOL] will take on Argentina [ARG] in the Group A [Zona Sur] fixture of the ongoing Copa America 2021. This match will be played at Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba, Brazil and is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM local time [Tuesday, June 29 at 5:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the BOL vs ARG Dream11 team, top picks and BOL vs ARG Dream11 prediction.

SE VIENE LA QUINTA 🙌



🗓 Domingo y lunes se juega la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 y estos son los partidos



A QUINTA ESTÁ VINDO 🙌



🗓 Domingo e segunda acontecerá a Rodada 5 da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆e esses são os jogos#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/1tvttcnR58 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 26, 2021

BOL vs ARG Match Preview

Argentina sit on top of Group A, having won 2 of their 3 games. The Argentinians have already secured a place in the quarterfinal, but a victory in this game will help them finish at the top of the group. The team is unbeaten in their previous 9 games and have looked solid so far in this tournament, having conceded only one goal in 3 games. Lionel Scaloni's men have been very disciplined and this has helped the team massively, as they have been one of the defensive teams in the tournament. This game is the perfect chance for strikers Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez to shine as the pair is still to score a goal. They will look to exploit the Bolivian defence with their pace and technique.

#SelecciónMayor Actividad del día terminada ✅



¡Nos vamos para Cuiabá! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/WUMpkVvkfn — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 27, 2021

Bolivia have already been knocked out of the tournament after losing 3 out of their previous 3 games. The Bolivians have scored just one goal in this competition and that to from a penalty, they have also conceded 6 goals and have looked awful at the back. The team have lost 3 out of their previous 4 games and a win on Monday would be the perfect consolation for them after a horrendous tournament.

BOL vs ARG probable lineup

Bolivia [4-1-4-1]: Carlos Lampe, Erwin Saavedra, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez, Leonel Justiniano, Jeyson Chura, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Moreno

Argentina [4-2-3-1]: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucaz Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez

BOL vs ARG Dream11 top picks

Bolivia: Erwin Saavdera, Juan Carlos Arce, Leonel Justiniano

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

BOL vs ARG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Erwin Saavdera, Jairo Quinteros, Lucas Martinez, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leonel Justiniano, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Attacking Midfielder: Lionel Messi

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Serio Aguero

BOL vs ARG Dream11 prediction

Argentina should not have any problem in beating the Bolivia team as they have a strong attack that is well equipped to exploit any defence. Considering all of that, we predict a 3-0 win for Argentina over their South American rivals.

Note: The above give BOL vs ARG Dream11 prediction and BOL vs ARG team is based on our won research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: Copa America 2021, Seleccion Argentina/Twitter