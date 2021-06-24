Last Updated:

BOL Vs URU Dream11: Bolivia Vs Uruguay Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Here is a look at BOL vs URU Dream11 prediction, team and top picks as the two South American sides meet each other in the ongoing Copa America 2021

BOL vs URU Dream11: Bolivia vs Uruguay Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Bolivia [BOL] will take on Uruguay [URU] in the Zona Sur fixture of Copa America 2021. The match will be played at Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba, Brazil and is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 PM local time [Friday, June 25 at 2:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at BOL vs URU Dream11 prediction, top picks and BOL vs URU team.

BOL vs URU Match preview

Bolivia have had a terrible record coming into the tournament. The team has only registered 1 win out of 10 games and is languishing at the bottom of the table without registering a win. To add to the misery, Bolivia will take the field without right-back Diego Ibanez who received 2 yellow cards in the tournament, which rules him out of the game against Uruguay. Erwin Saavedra is the only goalscorer in this tournament for the Bolivians. His goal came off a penalty which means that the team is still to score from open play in this tournament. Bolivia will have to put their best foot forward in this game as they are matched with a phenomenal Uruguayan side.

Uruguay have started off their Copa America campaign disappointingly after failing to win their 2 games, which has placed them at the 4th position in the group. This game against Bolivia will be the perfect opportunity for Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez to get going as the duo is still to score in the tournament. The team has only scored 1 goal in their previous 5 games and they will be hoping to get some goals in this game to improve their goal difference. 

BOL vs URU probable lineup

Bolivia [4-3-3]: Carlos Lampe, Danny Bejarano, Adrian Jusino, Jairo Quinteros, Roberto Fernandez, Henry Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Erwin Saavedra, Juan Carlos Arce, Jaume Cuellar, Gilbert Alvarez

Uruguay [4-4-2]: Fernando Muslera, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Nicolas de La Cruz, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

BOL vs URU top picks 

Bolivia: Jaume Cuellar, Erwin Saavedra, Henry Vaca

Uruguay: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Federico Valverde

BOL vs URU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera

Defenders: Danny Bejarano, Diego Godin, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez

Midfielders: Henry Vaca, Federico Valverde, Erwin Saavedra

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Jaume Cuellar

BOL vs URU Dream11 prediction

Uruguay have a brilliant side and are capable of inflicting damage on any side. This game is very important for Uruguay as they look to get their Copa America campaign back on track. Considering all that we predict a win for Uruguay over their South American rivals.

Note: The above BOL vs URU Dream11 prediction and BOL vs URU Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis. The selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

