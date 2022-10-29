'Boldness And Joy': Neymar Rallies In Support For Under-fire Manchester United Star Antony

Manchester United star Antony became a talking point for the football world on Thursday night, as the Premier League club locked horns against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. While United went on to claim a 3-0 win, courtesy of strikes by Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 22-year-old Brazilian forward made headlines for unfavourable reasons. As he came under the fire for showboating against FC Sheriff on Thursday night, his Brazil teammate and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr. became the latest personality to support him.

Antony performed his signature 360-degree drag-back spin move twice during the match at Old Trafford, which seemingly irked football pundits. Everyone from Robbie Savage to Paul Scholes hit out at the Brazilian for showboating before passing the ball out of play. The pundits felt Antony’s showboating was disrespectful towards the opponents.

Meanwhile, Neymar jumped into the debate, showing his support for the 22-year-old, by putting out a story on his official Instagram account. He shared a clip of Antony spinning on the ball and tagging the footballer. “Keep it up, don’t change anything! Go for it boy! Boldness and joy,” the PSG forward wrote.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag extends his support for Antony

It is pertinent to mention that United manager Erik ten Hag backed his player when asked about the showboating. Speaking after the match, ten Hag revealed he doesn’t have any problem with Antony’s showboating, as long as it is functional. Ten Hag knows Antony quite well, as they worked together at Ajax as well.

As per Football Daily, Ten Hag said, “When it’s functional I don’t have a problem with that. You are in the Theatre of Dreams, you have to entertain.” The Dutch manager suggested that he was okay with showboating as long as it beats the opponent.

Fred cites Pele's example while defending Antony

At the same time, on being asked about Antony’s showboating, United’s Fred jumped to the footballer’s defence. As per Metro, speaking to ESPN he said, “ think it starts with us being Brazilians. Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been that way since Pele, to have quality, to dribble, to score, to dance, to smile. So I think people have to understand this aspect that we have. So it wasn’t offensive to anyone what he did”.