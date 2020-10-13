Bolivia Vs Argentina Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will face Cesar Farias' Bolivia in the second round of the South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers on Tuesday, October 13. The game between Bolivia and Argentine at the Estadio Hernando Siles is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here are all the details on how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina live, team news from both camps and our Bolivia vs Argentina live stream details.

World Cup qualifiers: Bolivia vs Argentina prediction and match preview

Cesar Farias' side have had the misfortune of facing arguably two of the best South American nations in their first two games of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Bolivia suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Brazil in their opening qualifier and managed just a single shot on target against Tite's side. However, on their home turf for the clash against Argentina, Bolivia will be hoping to put in a better display.

On the other hand, Argentina managed to squeeze past Ecuador in their opening qualifying thanks to a late penalty from Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste were made to work hard for the three points but managed to get off to a winning start nonetheless. Our Bolivia vs Argentina prediction is a 3-0 win for Argentina.

Bolivia vs Argentina H2H record

These two teams have met each other on 37 occasions in all competition. So far, Argentina have the advantage in the head-to-head record, winning 25 games. Bolivia have registered 7 wins over Argentina while five matches between these two teams have ended in draws.

World Cup qualifiers: Bolivia vs Argentina team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no injury concerns and suspensions heading into the clash against Argentina on Tuesday night. However, Argentina have confirmed that Paulo Dybala will not make the trip to Bolivia for the game against Bolivia. Giovanni Lo Celso has also withdrawn from the national team squad.

Bolivia vs Argentina live stream details: How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bolivia vs Argentina live stream on the Sony Sports Network. The game between Bolivia vs Argentina will be made available on the Sony Liv app on mobile stream.

Image Credits - Seleccion Argentina Twitter