Bolivia Vs Argentina: Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

A struggling Bolivia side will next take on Group A leaders Argentina in their final group game clash in the ongoing Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The game will be played at the Arena Pantanal with kickoff scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 29 at 5:30 AM IST). Here is a look at how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina on TV in India, our prediction and the Bolivia vs Argentina team news.

Bolivia vs Argentina prediction and head to head record

Bolivia arrive into this game on the back of terrible results as they have lost all three of their Copa America 2021 games so far. As a result, César Farías' side can no longer qualify for the next round. Bolivia lost their last game 2-0 to Uruguay thanks to a first-half own goal from centre-back Jairo Quinteros and a second-half goal from veteran striker Edinson Cavani.





On the other hand, Argentina arrive into this game on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak (2W 1D). Lionel Scaloni's side currently sit at the top of Group A, and a win against Bolivia will ensure that they finish there. Argentina defeated Paraguay 1-0 in their last game thanks to a goal from Alejandro Dario Gomez.

In terms of Bolivia vs Argentina head to head record, Argentina hold a clear advantage. In 40 meetings, Argentina have won 28 games, lost seven and drawn five. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Bolivia vs Argentina prediction is an Argentina win.

Bolivia vs Argentina team news

Bolivia predicted starting lineup: Carlos Lampe, Erwin Saavedra, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez, Leonel Justiniano, Jeyson Chura, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Martins Moreno

Argentina predicted starting lineup: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina on TV in India? Bolivia vs Argentina live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina on TV in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the rights for the Copa America 2021 broadcast in India. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. Additionally, the Bolivia vs Argentina live stream in India will be available on the SonyLIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Jairo Quinteros, Lionel Messi/Instagram