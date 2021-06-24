Bolivia Vs Uruguay: Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Strugglers Bolivia will take on contenders Uruguay in their penultimate Group A clash in the ongoing Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The game will be played at the Arena Pantanal and will kick off at 2:30 AM IST on Friday, June 25. Here's a look at how to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay on TV, Copa America live stream details, team news and our Bolivia vs Uruguay prediction for the same.

Bolivia vs Uruguay prediction and preview

Bolivia are without points after two games so far in Copa America and need a win to keep their hopes of making it to the knockouts alive. Cesar Farias's men started with a 3-1 defeat to Paraguay despite scoring the first goal of the game, while they were then defeated by Chile, being unable to come back from Ben Brereton's early opener, with the game finishing 1-0. With games against Uruguay and Argentina left, Bolivia have an uphill task of escaping the foot of the group starting with the game against Uruguay.

🇺🇾@Uruguay entrena en el estadio Eurico Gaspar Dutra (Dutrinha), con miras al partido de mañana ante Bolivia por la @CopaAmerica.. pic.twitter.com/dtes32EyKl — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 23, 2021

Uruguay are considered one of the contenders for the competition but have struggled to impose themselves failing to win either of their two games so far. Uruguay took on fellow group favourites Argentina in their first game, and narrowly lost 1-0, before settling for a 1-1 draw against Chile. With their tough fixtures done, Oscar Tabarez's men will look to return to winning ways and will be favourites against Bolivia on Thursday.

Bolivia vs Uruguay team news

Bolivia are expected to remain without talismanic forward Marcelo Moreno, who tested positive for coronavirus. Jaume Cuellar is set to return after suspension, while Gilbert Alvarez will lead the line. Uruguay meanwhile will be led by the potent pair of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani with Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Nicolas De la Cruz for support. Federico Valverde has become key to the side and should keep Lucas Torreria on the bench.

Bolivia vs Uruguay team news: Predicted XIs

Bolivia: Lampe; Bejarano, Jusino, Quinteros, Fernandez; Arce, Vaca, Justiniano, Saavedra; Cuellar, Alvarez

Uruguay: Muslera; Gonzalez, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, De La Cruz; Cavani, Suarez

Bolivia vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch Copa America 2021?

Indian fans can watch Bolivia vs Uruguay live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Bolivia vs Uruguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

