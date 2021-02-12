Bologna Vs Benevento Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Bologna square off against Benevento in their upcoming Serie A clash on Friday. The match is to be played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Saturday, February 13) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Bologna vs Benevento live stream, playing 11, and other details of this match.

Bologna are currently ranked 13th in Serie A standings as they enter the match following a comprehensive 3-0 win against Parma Calcio in their latest Serie A outing. With 6 wins, five draws, and losses, they have collected 23 points and will be looking to break into the top half of the table with a win on Friday. However, they face an uphill task in Benevento as their Friday night opponents are breathing down their necks and a slip up could see them fall below in the league

Benevento on the other hand walk into the match following a string of poor performances. They are winless in their last five matches with their latest Serie A outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria. Currently slotted in the bottom half of the table, Inzaghi's men are positioned 14th on the league table having registered 23 points in 21 matches. With the visitors being on par with Bologna in terms of points, they will see this match as the perfect opportunity to overtake their opponents and move higher up in the Serie A standings.

Bologna vs Benevento Team News

Bologna will not be able to call upon veteran Gary Medel as he is struggling to recover in time due to his calf injury and will likely be omitted from the playing 11. Sinisa Mihajlovic will remain without the services of Federico Santander as the striker remains to be a long-term absentee for the hosts. Paolo Farago who joined Bologna on loan also remains injured and won't be available for selection against Benevento.

Also Read LEP Vs AUG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Benevento, on the other hand, remain without the services of Luca Antei as he is scheduled to return to full fitness and could join the first team back in the end of February provided there are no setbacks in his recovery. Gaetano Letizia is nearing full fitness and will likely be included in the team next game week. Gabriele Moncini also remains sidelined as he is injured and will not be in contention to start against Bologna

Also Read Are Barcelona Planning To Restrict Philippe Coutinho To The Bench Amid Financial Crisis?

Where to watch Bologna vs Benevento live in India?

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten Network. The Bologna vs Benevento live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Also Read Man United Fan Reveals How Solskjaer’s Classy Message Helped with His Mental Health Issues

Bologna vs Benevento prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and on par with their points as they tackle each other on Friday. We expect a thrilling encounter as both teams will aim to get three crucial points. However, we predict the match to end in a draw as Bologna and Benevento will likely end up cancelling each other out during the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Benevento

Also Read Marvel Actor Benedict Wong Flaunts Man United Beanie, Jacket On Set Of Doctor Strange 2