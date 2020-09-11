Bordeaux Vs Lyon Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Jean-Louis Gasset's Bordeaux will look to maintain their strong start to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign when they host Lyon at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Friday night. The game between Lyon vs Bordeaux is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Bordeaux vs Lyon prediction, the Bordeaux vs Lyon H2H record and Bordeaux vs Lyon live stream details for the Ligue 1 clash.

Ligue 1 fixtures: Bordeaux vs Lyon prediction and match preview

Jean-Louis Gasset's men are currently in second place on the Ligue 1 table with four points from their opening two games so far. Bordeaux began their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign with a goalless draw against Nantes before getting the first win of the season against Angers. Bordeaux are yet to concede a goal this season but will have to be at their sharpest against a lethal Lyon attack. The only injury concern for the hosts is Brazilian defender Pablo Castro.

Lyon got off to a flyer in their Ligue 1 opener of the 2020-21 season as Rudi Garcia's side put Dijon to the sword. Memphis Depay grabbed a hat-trick while Wesley Lautoa also managed to get his name on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win. Lyon have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game against Bordeaux and will look to make it two wins from their opening two games. Our Bordeaux vs Lyon prediction is a 2-0 win for Lyon.

Bordeaux vs Lyon H2H record

The Bordeaux vs Lyon H2H record is extremely tight and highlights the rivalry between the two sides. In 35 previous meetings between these two teams, Lyon have come out victorious 13 times while Bordeaux have prevailed on 12 occasions. Ten games between these two sides have ended in draws.

Ligue 1 live: Bordeaux vs Lyon live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Bordeaux vs Lyon live on BT Sport 2. In the USA, the Bordeaux vs Lyon live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. There will be no live broadcast of the Bordeaux vs Lyon game in India but fans can check live score updates on the social media handles of the two clubs.

Image Credits - Girodins de Bordeaux / Olympique Lyonnais Instagram