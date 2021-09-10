Borussia Dortmund Reach Agreement To Sell Erling Haaland To Real Madrid: Report

Borussia Dortmund have, according to a report by ECHO, reached an agreement to sell Erling Haaland in the next summer transfer window amid rumours that several clubs are interested in signing him. Over the summer, the Norwegian striker has been linked with both the Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Real Madrid as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, reports claim that Los Blancos are the favourites to sign Haaland in the next transfer window. The 21-year old's worth has increased after two fantastic seasons in front of goal for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund reaches agreement to sell Erling Haaland

According to Diario Madridista from TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed to sell Erling Haaland to Real Madrid because of the La Liga giant's sign of respect to the Bundesliga giants. The German outfit had made it clear that they had no intention of selling their talisman in the 2021 transfer window. As a result of Dortmund making their intentions clear, Los Blancos made no further attempts to sign Haaland and instead opted to chase PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Due to that show of respect, the La Liga giants are first in line to sign Haaland. Moreover, the Norwegian international has also reportedly given his word that he will sign for them. The 21-year old striker has enjoyed an outstanding international break as he scored on five occasions, and helped Norway qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Erling Haaland's staggering stats with Borussia Dortmund

Since Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in the 2019/20 season, he has taken the Bundesliga by storm. In the 2019/20 season, he scored 13 goals in 15 matches before bettering his goalscoring record in the 2020/21 season. In the 2020/21 season, the Norwegian striker scored a fantastic 27 goals in just 28 matches. It is this form that has resulted in several top European clubs being linked with him in this transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen next in Bundesliga

While Erling Haaland's transfer rumours will continue to do the rounds throughout this season, the Norwegian striker will now have to focus on Borussia Dortmund's next game. Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on September 11. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.