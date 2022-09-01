Borussia Dortmund Takes A Jibe At Leonardo DiCaprio Over Alleged Split With Camila Morrone

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been recently linked with reports claiming that the 47-year-old has allegedly split with his model-girlfriend Camila Morrone, months before her 25th birthday. As per a report by The Sun, the couple decided to part ways after their five years of relationship. The development became a talking point for fans on social media, as they trolled the actor for never dating anyone over the age of 25 and breaking up with his partners after they hit the mysterious number.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also jumped into the popular trend and put out a tweet trolling DiCaprio on Wednesday. The club put out a screenshot which states Borussia Dortmund is 112 years old. Referring to his breakup, Dortmund said, “Leonardo DiCaprio, unfortunately, cannot be a BVB fan," blaming the fact that the club is 112 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio, unfortunately, cannot be a BVB fan pic.twitter.com/po9L9uzNME — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 31, 2022

'Ain't nobody dating you!' - Borussia Dortmund's tweet leaves netizens divided

The tweet was quick to go viral on social media as fans came up with different reactions. While a few fans were angry with the club for trolling the actor, other fans saw the funny side of it. “112. Ain't nobody dating you. Also Bayern relentlessly crush you and nobody wants to date a loser,” a fan wrote.

112



Ain't nobody dating you



Also Bayern relentlessly crush you and nobody wants to date a loser — - (@Coinbullishish) August 31, 2022

At the same time, another fan said, “Easy to do when you buy your competitors best players because no one else can fight you financially! It’s no wonder lots of people find the bundesliga boring!”. While a few fans said RB Leipzig is the only club DiCaprio can date in the future, other fans mentioned Manchester City in their replies.

Easy to do when you buy your competitors best players because no one else can fight you financially! It’s no wonder lots of people find the bundesliga boring! — 🎙Panama Red (@ThePanamaRed) August 31, 2022

His only option is leipzig i guess😭 — Thiago Alcantara's right sock (@7osIsSad) August 31, 2022

Manchester city must be a joke to you — ohene yaw🇬🇭 (@kvngbusia) August 31, 2022

Manchester City is 142 years old, only 2 years younger than Man United... — ShadirHS 🇧🇪 (@ShadirHS) August 31, 2022

It's almost time up for FC Midtjylland as well pic.twitter.com/SS20YiR4D0 — Mathew (@MatHoward95) August 31, 2022

More about Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's alleged breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest global superstars, who has been part of the show business since the 1990s. He enjoys a strong fanbase around the globe, thanks to his movies like Titanic and Wolf of Wall Street, among others. However, he currently finds himself in the headlines for his reported breakup with Camila Morrone.

The couple started dating in 2018, as their relationship became a topic of discussion due to the 22-year age gap between DiCaprio and Morrone. While they were constantly trolled about the same, the Argentine-American model/actress even hit out at the trolls, saying people should be allowed to date as per their choice.