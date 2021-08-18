Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich: Nagelsmann Credits Hansi Flick For Super Cup Win

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup in a high-intensity match on Tuesday. Bayern gave their new coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Marco Reus pulled a goal back and Thomas Muller also managed to score a goal. It was an entertaining encounter, where Bayern ran rampant to lift their first trophy of the season.

Lewandowski scored in the 41st minute when he ran through the middle to meet Serge Gnabry's cross with a thumping header inside the left post. Just after halftime, Muller was on the end of a pass from Alphonso Davies that was flicked ahead by Lewandowski to put them two goals to the good. Reus scored an absolute beauty of a goal from outside the box to pull one back but around the 74th minute, Lewandowski got the ball and finished from close range after some sloppy passing from the Dortmund defence.

Title belongs to Hansi Flick, says Nagelsmann

Talking to the reporters, Nagelsmann said that he was looking forward to the matches coming up and the title was a reward for last season as Bayern's former manager Hansi Flick won them the league title. Nagelsmann said that he is happy with the win but it belongs to 'other people' than himself.

"We don't have much time to celebrate," Nagelsmann told reporters. "The title is a reward for last season as Hansi Flick won the league with this team. I'm happy, but the title belongs more to other people than me."

The new coach also praised his defenders, Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano, who put in a good shift on the night.

"We defended very well, we were aggressive. We won the ball high up the pitch. Niki (Sule) and Upa (Upamecano) were very stable at the back. It was a step forward for both of them."

Lewandowski was in a jubilant mood after the win saying that the title means a lot to him and that it was a good game for the fans with a lot of attacking action. He also added that there is more to come from the team and he missed playing in front of fans.

Lewandowski loved playing in front of fans again

"The title means a lot to me," Robert Lewandowski told Sky Sports. "It was a good game for the fans with a lot of attacking action. We can play even better than today, we are still at the beginning of the season. We need a bit more time. We'll enjoy this title and the look ahead. I really missed playing in front of fans. It was emotional and it's always something special."

Leon Goretzka also had some words to say about the atmosphere around the match and said that Dortmund showed they are a great team.

"The atmosphere was great, I really enjoyed playing in front of fans again. Dortmund showed they're a great team. We wanted to show our quality in this prestigious game and we did it well. In the end, we deserved to win."

The squad will take on Koln on Sunday, in the Bundesliga before completing a rescheduled DFB-Pokal fixture against Bremer SV on August 25.

