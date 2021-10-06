Borussia Dortmund Willing To Double Erling Haaland's Salary To Make Him Stay: Reports

As per reports, Borussia Dortmund are willing to offer their star striker Erling Haaland a huge wage hike in an effort to retain him at the club. If reports are true, the German outfit are willing to pay him more than twice his current salary in order to persuade him to stay next summer.

Haaland's current contract runs out in 2024, but the player has a €75 million release clause that many clubs will be willing to invoke next summer, and for the same BVB are open to increasing the player's release clause fee. The player has rapidly established himself amongst the finest attackers in the world, attracting offers from several of Europe's best clubs.

This summer, Haaland was extensively connected with a number of Europe's top teams, but he ultimately stayed at Dortmund after the club allegedly turned down numerous bids. According to SportBild, Dortmund are set to give him a contract renewal for €15 million, a significant increase over his existing €8 million contract in an attempt to keep him at the club.

"If you are in trouble make it double: Borussia Dortmund wants to offer ErlingHaaland almost double the salary so that he stays also next season in Dortmund. Raise from 8 Mio € to 15 Mio €,” tweeted journalist Christian Falk.

Haaland has been a revelation for Dortmund since his arrival from Salzburg in January 2020. In his first season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the German side, helping them win the DFB Pokal title. For his outstanding achievements, the Norwegian was also named Bundesliga Player of the Season and UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season.

He has continued his exceptional run in this season too, by netting 11 goals in just eight games. Also, he has etched his name in the record books by scoring the most Champions League goals (21) at the age of 21.

Haaland transfer: Erling Haaland’s move to Bayern Munich unlikely given Robert Lewandowski's presence, believes Didi Hamann

As mentioned earlier, Haaland could possibly leave Borussia Dortmund next season and already has several European clubs waiting for him. He may also choose to remain in the Bundesliga by joining Bayern Munich. However, according to Didi Hamann, the presence of Robert Lewandowski might prevent Haaland from joining the club.

“I think Lewandowski can still score goals for another two or three years. I don’t think they’ll be able to bring in Haaland because I don’t think Bayern Munich can afford him. The financial power the English clubs have will be too much, but at the moment I think Bayern will be pretty relaxed about the situation. If you ask me now, then I believe Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern Munich,” said Didi Hamann.

Image: AP