Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Not To Face Any Ban Over Match-fixing Statement

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham was fortunate to escape any ban after he passed controversial remarks last week against referee Felix Zwayer. The 18-year old questioned the referee's integrity as he raised match-fixing doubts.

While the England international will be allowed to play this weekend against VfL Bochum, he was fined a whopping £34,000 for his statements.

Borussia Dortmund confirm Jude Bellingham will not face any ban

Following the criminal investigation carried out by the German police, Borussia Dortmund released a statement to confirm that Jude Bellingham will be available for their Bundesliga clash this weekend. The statement read:

"The sports court of the German Football Association has not blocked Borussia Dortmund's young professional Jude Bellingham (18) for his TV statement about referee Felix Zwayer after the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich last Saturday. Out of the emotion, immediately after the final whistle, Bellingham had reminded Zwayers of misconduct, which had been punished by the DFB several years ago, in a historical context. The sports court rated Bellingham's statement as "unsportsmanlike conduct" and fined the England international. Borussia Dortmund and the player have accepted the verdict. Jude Bellingham is therefore eligible to play in the Bundesliga game next Saturday at VfL Bochum."

Das Sportgericht des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes hat Jude Bellingham (18) für seine TV-Aussage über Schiedsrichter Felix Zwayer nach dem Bundesligaspiel zwischen Borussia Dortmund und dem FC Bayern München vom letzten Samstag nicht gesperrt.



Why was Jude Bellingham investigated?

Following Borrusia Dortmund's controversial 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend, Jude Bellingham passed astonishing comments against referee Felix Zwayer. The England international told ViaPlay, "You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect? For me, it wasn't [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball, and he's fighting to get it, and it hits him. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game." The 18-year old midfielder was referring to Zwayer's six-month ban by the German Football Association in 2005. The referee had been deemed to be involved in a match-fixing scandal.

The England midfielder was referencing Zwayer's six-month ban by the German Football Association in 2005 where he was deemed to be involved in a match-fixing scandal. As for the Dortmund vs Bayern game, there was massive controversy as the referee turned down several penalty appeals from the home side, but gave a spot-kick to the Bavarians in what was another controversial decision. With the victory, Bayern extended their lead in the Bundesliga standings to four points from BVB.

Image: AP