Bosnia Vs France Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Bosnia and Herzegovina will lock horns with France at the Stadium Grbavica on Wednesday, March 31 for their World Cup qualifying matchday 3 encounter. The Group D clash between the two European sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, April 1 at 12:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Bosnia vs France team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Bosnia vs France preview

Bosnia began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-2 draw against Finland last week. Ivaylo Petev's side then played out a goalless draw against Costa Rica in an international friendly and that stalemate saw Bosnia extend their winless run to 10 matches since a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in 2019 — losing six and drawing four since then. However, arguably their most challenging game of the WC qualifying group stages comes on Wednesday when they will host World Champions France.

France got off to a rather underwhelming start in their WC qualifying campaign, with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine. However, Didier Deschamps' side got their first win of the group stages of Sunday — a 2-0 win over Kazhakstan. France will now be hoping to end this month's international break with a win.

Bosnia vs France team news, injuries and suspensions

For Bosnia, manager Petev will not be in the dugout to bark instructions to his team after testing positive for COVID-19. Ermedin Demirovic will also miss the game as he's returned to Freiburg. Star forward Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

France will not be able to call upon the services of Anthony Martial due to his injury in the win over Kazhakstan. Tanguy Ndombele is expected to start in the middle of the park after N'Golo Kante withdrew through injury. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud are tipped to start in attack.

Bosnia vs France prediction

France will head into this game as clear favourites but Bosnia pose a different kind of threat with Edin Dzeko on their side. Our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

World Cup European qualifiers live: How to watch Bosnia vs France live

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Six/HD. The Bosnia vs France live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - E'quipe de France de Football, Bosnia National Football Team Instagram