Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why UCL Is 'Super League', Gives Thumbs Down To Liverpool

Liverpool is one of the clubs that has shown interest in participating in the European Super League competition. However, the club's manager Jurgen Klopp is not on the same page with the Reds and is strongly against the highly-anticipated tournament.

'My opinion didn't change': Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of Liverpool's EPL clash against Leed United on Tuesday, the footballer-turned-manager has also made it crystal clear that he is sticking to what he had said during an interview back in 2019.

"My feelings didn't change. My opinion didn't change. I heard for the first time about it yesterday. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game", said Klopp while speaking to Sky Sports.

"We got some information, not a lot. Most of the things in the newspapers. It's a tough one. People are not happy with it, I can understand it. I can't say a lot more because we were not involved in the process - not the players, not me - we didn't know about it. We will have to wait how it develops", he added.

'I hope there will never be this Super League': Jurgen Klopp

During an interview with Kicker in 2019, Klopp made his stance clear by saying that he does not want the European Super League in the first place. Giving further clarification on the same, the German football manager said that football has a great product with the way the Champions League is running as well as the Europa League.

“I hope there will never be this Super League. With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a really great product" said Klopp.

“For me, the Champions League is the Super League in which you don’t always have to play the same teams. I also don’t feel like my club has to be seeded. Of course, it’s economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool can play against Real Madrid for 10 years in a row? Who wants to see this every year?”, he added.

Which clubs are a part of the European Super League?

The participating teams include the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Meanwhile, it has also been anticipated that three more clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in August. However, the concept has been met with a huge backlash from Premier League as well as UEFA.

