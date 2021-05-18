Boss Pep Guardiola Comments On Sergio Aguero's Fitness Ahead Of Man City-Brighton Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Sergio Aguero, saying the striker has niggles and he is not fit currently.

Aguero has missed most of the ongoing 2020-21 season and he had also missed City's last match against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday.

The 32-year-old will be leaving the club once the season is over and he is currently racing against time to be fit for the season-ending clash against Everton.

'He's still not fit': Pep Guardiola

"He has niggles. He's a little bit disturbed in his leg, his adductor. He felt something before the Newcastle game. Today he's still not fit. Hopefully, he'll be ready to play against Everton," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure. If he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game," he added.

Manchester City secure EPL 2020/21 title

The 'Citizens' have already secured the EPL title. Man City won their third Premier League title in four seasons after local rivals Manchester United's 1-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City last Tuesday.

Guardiola's side occupies the 'Numero Uno' spot with 26 wins from 36 matches so far with 83 points in their tally. Coming back to their remaining fixtures, Man City will face Brighton at Falmer Stadium on Tuesday and will host Everton in their final EPL game of this season at City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday.

Having won the Premier League title, City will be hoping for a double delight by winning the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea who will be looking to put their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final last weekend behind them.

Both teams will be battling for European supremacy at Portugal's Estádio do Dragão on May 29.

Ahead of the blockbuster UCL finale, Chelsea have an edge over Man City as they have beaten them twice in the last two months. The London club knocked their English rivals out from the FA Cup semi-finals last month and staged a remarkable comeback in their previous EPL encounter on May 8 to register a 2-1 win after the 'Cityzens' had drawn first blood in that contest.

(With ANI Inputs)