BOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth away from home in the fourth round of the ongoing FA Cup competition on Monday night. Mikel Arteta and Co. will be the favourites to progress to the next round as pressure builds on Eddie Howe to improve Bournemouth's season. Arsenal will rest a host of their first-team regulars and will give some much-deserved game time to promising academy players in their FA Cup tie against Bournemouth. You can play the BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Mark Travers (GK), Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Diego Rico, Harry Wilson, Lewis Cook, Andrew Surman, Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson
Emiliano Martinez (GK), Ainsley Maitland-Niles, P Sokratis, Rob Holding, Bakayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette.
Goalkeeper: E Martinez
Defenders: D Rico, P Sokratis, S Francis, N Ake,
Midfielders: H Wilson, D Ceballos, R Fraser
Forwards: N Pepe, C Wilson (VC), G Martinelli (C)
Arsenal will start as favourites to win against Bournemouth.