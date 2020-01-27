BOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth away from home in the fourth round of the ongoing FA Cup competition on Monday night. Mikel Arteta and Co. will be the favourites to progress to the next round as pressure builds on Eddie Howe to improve Bournemouth's season. Arsenal will rest a host of their first-team regulars and will give some much-deserved game time to promising academy players in their FA Cup tie against Bournemouth. You can play the BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Can Bournemouth pull off an upset against Arsenal?

BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction (FA CUP)

BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction - Bournemouth possible starting 11

Mark Travers (GK), Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Diego Rico, Harry Wilson, Lewis Cook, Andrew Surman, Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction - Arsenal possible starting 11

Emiliano Martinez (GK), Ainsley Maitland-Niles, P Sokratis, Rob Holding, Bakayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his love for Arsenal

BOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: E Martinez

Defenders: D Rico, P Sokratis, S Francis, N Ake,

Midfielders: H Wilson, D Ceballos, R Fraser

Forwards: N Pepe, C Wilson (VC), G Martinelli (C)

BOU vs ARS Dream prediction

Arsenal will start as favourites to win against Bournemouth.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BOU vs ARS Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The BOU vs ARS Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.