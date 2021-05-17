BOU Vs BRE Dream11: Bournemouth Vs Brentford Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Bournemouth square off against Brentford in their semi-final clash of the Championship playoffs on Monday, May 17. The first leg of the Championship playoffs will be played at the Vitality Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BOU vs BRE Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the clash.

BOU vs BRE Match Preview

AFC Bournemouth failed to capitalise on their amazing run ending the Championship Group stage matches after suffering from three losses in a row. Ending the Championship as the sixth-ranked team, the Cherries will be eager to get back into the Premier League. Playing the first leg of the semi-finals on home turf, AFC Bournemouth will be aiming to register a massive win and have a foot in the Championship playoff before locking horns against Brentford in the reverse leg.

Brentford on the other need won their last four matches on the trot in the Championship which propelled them upon the third position on the league table. Heading into the game following a 12-match unbeaten run, the bees will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum as they take on AFC Bournemouth in the first leg of the semi-finals. Brentford will be aiming to pocket vital away goals and register a comfortable lead in the first leg at the Vitality Stadium before they prepare to host AFC Bournemouth in the second leg on Monday.

BOU vs BRE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Bryan Mbeumo or Philip Billing

Vice-Captain - Ivan Toney or Dominic Solanke

BOU vs BRE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David Raya

Defenders –Pontus Jansson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Ethan Pinnock, Lloyd Kelly

Midfielders – David Brooks, Mathias Jensen, Philip Billing,

Strikers – Bryan Mbeumo, Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney

BOU vs BRE Dream11 Prediction

Brentford have been on a roll in recent times having scored five goals in their last two matches while Bournemouth has conceded three and also failed to find the back of the net. Brentford also have a competitive edge over the hosts with the BEEs defeating the Cheerios in both of their Championship league matches this season. The Bees starts the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over Jonathan Woodgate's men on Monday

Prediction- AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford

Note: The above BOU vs BRE Dream11 prediction, BOU vs BRE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOU vs BRE Dream11 Team and BOU vs BRE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result