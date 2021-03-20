BOU Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, FA Cup Match Preview

Bournemouth welcome Southampton in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday. The match is set to take place at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, March 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BOU vs SOU Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, alongside other match details of this English Cup competition.

Southampton have been one of the worst-performing teams in the English Premier League this season as have been won only one game in their last seven PL outings. However, the Saints have done pretty well in the FA Cup, overcoming major obstacles in teams likes Arsenal, Wolves and will be brimming with confidence as they look to take on Bournemouth in their quarter-final clash.

Championship outfit Bournemouth, on the other hand, have been pretty consistent in tier two of the English Football ecosystem. Walking into the match after recording a comprehensive 3-0 win over promotion rivals Swansea City, The Cherries will start this match have lost only one game in their last five outings. They will be hopeful of carrying on the same form in their FA Cup quarter-finals as they have had an easy route to the same taking on teams like Oldham Athletic, Crawley Town with only Burnley being a big team in their previous Cup encounter. Currently one of the most improved teams in the Championship, the Cherries will relish this opportunity to take on a struggling Premier League outfit as they aim a spot in the final four of the FA Cup.

Bournemouth- Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jack Stacey, Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, Phillip Billing, Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, Danjuma Groeneveld.

Southampton- Alex McCarthy, Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Ibrahima Diallo, Che Adams, Nathan Tella.

Goalkeeper - Asmir Begovic

Defenders – Kyle Walker-Peters, Steve Cook, Ryan Bertrand, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders - Jack Wilshere, James Ward-Prowse, Phillip Billing, Stuart Armstrong

Strikers - Junior Stanislas, Che Adams

Captain - Jack Wilshere

Vice-Captain - Stuart Armstrong

BOU vs SOU Match Prediction

Southampton's attack could really suffer as they will be without the services of star striker Dany Ings for this match. Given the current form of the Cherries and the struggles of the Saints, we expect the Championship side to eke out a narrow victory and move into the last four of the FA Cup

Prediction- Bournemouth 2-0 Southampton

Note: The above BOU vs SOU Dream11 prediction, BOU vs SOU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOU vs SOU Dream11 Team and BOU vs SOU Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.