Bournemouth Vs Brentford Live Stream, Prediction, Team News And EFL Championship Preview

Bournemouth and Brentford are set to lock horns against each other in their upcoming Championship playoffs semi-final clash on Monday, May 17. The first leg of the fixture will be played at the Vitality Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream, team news, alongside other details of the clash.

Sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth are all set to take on Brentford who finished third on the EFL Championship standings in the semi-finals match on Monday. While the Cherries will be eager to get back into the Premier League, The Bees will be aiming to shrug off their poor Championship playoff record which saw them lose out to Fulham in the final last year, and aim to get into the top tier of English football for next season.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Team News

The Cherries could start the game without the services of Junior Stanislas as he races against time to be fit for the match. Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere could be handed a starting spot for Bournemouth as Bournemouth look to field their strongest team and expect their experienced players to help them pocket a crucial win on home turf.

Brentford on the other hand will hand into the match with a depleted squad to choose from as Josh Dasilva and Henrik Dalsgaard remain unavailable for the match. Head Coach Thomas Frank will also be sweating over the fitness of Rico Henry and question his availability for the Bournemouth clash.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in India?

There will be no live broadcast of the match in India. but fans in England can catch the telecast of the game on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. However, fans in India can access the Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream on the Jio Football with live scores and other details also available on the social media pages of the two teams

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Playing the first leg of the semi-finals on home turf, AFC Bournemouth will be aiming to register a massive win and have a foot in the Championship playoff before locking horns against Brentford in the reverse leg. However, Brentford visitors also have a competitive edge over the hosts as they defeated the Cherries in both of their Championship league matches this season. Given Brentford's solid momentum, the Bees starting the match as favourites. We expect the visitors to edge a narrow win on Monday.

Prediction- AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford