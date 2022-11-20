'Bowls For Goals': Free Food For Fans On Every Goal Scored By USA At FIFA World Cup 2022

The USA men’s national football team is all set to kick off their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar on November 22 at the Al Rayyan Stadium. USA will be up against Wales in their campaign opener in the Group A clash. Ahead of their first match in the marquee event, the national team made an interesting announcement for the team’s fans on their official Twitter handle.

Team USA took to their Twitter handle and revealed that they will be giving away free food bowls to their fans for every goal scored by the team at Qatar 2022. The national team has partnered with an America-based chain of restaurants named Chipotle, which specializes in bowls, tacos, and similar food items. The team further explained how the offer can be availed by USA fans during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

We're dropping 5,000 codes every time the USMNT scores a goal.



Follow us and @ChipotleTweets + turn on your notifications.



5,000 codes avail. 50 US & DC, 13+. Stnrd text and data rates may apply.



Terms » https://t.co/ZXQoqg6VdJ — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 17, 2022

How can fans get free food bowls from Team USA?

Meanwhile, Chipotle also put out a statement about the exciting offer on their official website. “During each Game, for each goal scored by the USMNT, if any, Sponsor will Tweet a unique keyword (“Keyword”) from the @ChipotleTweets Twitter account Once the Promotion Tweet is published, eligible participants can send a text message with the Keyword to the short code 888222.” the American chain of restaurant revealed.

“Up to the first Five Thousand (5,000) participants who send a text message with the Keyword to the Short Code will receive a text message with one (1) credit valid for one (1) regular entrée item (the “Entrée Code”). The period to claim the Entrée Codes will begin when each Promotion Tweet first appears and will end the earlier of (i) when all Entrée Codes have been claimed; or (ii) at the end of the applicable Game,” Chipotle further added.

USA’s full schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

USA vs Wales - November 22, Tuesday at 12:30 AM IST

USA vs England - November 26, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST

USA vs Iran - November 30 at 12:30 AM IST

USA’s full squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar