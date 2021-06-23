BRA vs COL Dream11: Brazil vs Colombia Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Brazil will lock horns with Colombia in the group stage game of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The match will be played at Estadio Nitlon Santos, Rio de Janeiro and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 at 9:00 PM local time [Thursday, June 24 at 5:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at BRA vs COL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRA vs COL Dream11 team.

BRA vs COL Match preview

Brazil are currently on top of the group after victories against Peru and Venezuela. The team has scored 7 goals in two outings and look splendid on the attack with Neymar leading from the front. The defence has also looked really good as they are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and have clean sheets in their last 5 games. Colombia are going to be a tough fixture, but the Brazilians have an attacking armoury that is capable of damaging any team's defence and they will be hoping for another win against their South American rivals to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in all tournaments.

Dia de acertar os últimos detalhes na Granja Comary! A #SeleçãoBrasileira treinou no período da tarde na última atividade antes do confronto contra a Colômbia.



O time comandado por Tite começou o dia com o aquecimento já tradicional no campo 2. pic.twitter.com/C3mNYdilMn — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 22, 2021

Colombia suffered a major setback as they lost their group stage game against Peru, which now means that they will have to win their game against Brazil to stay in the second spot. The defence of the Colombian team will have to be at its best when the team faces Brazil. The team has a strong attack and players like Muriel and Zapata are all proven goal scorers, who can provide the team with the necessary breakthrough in the game against Brazil. Colombia have not been in great form in the past few months and a win against a team like Brazil would be a great boost for the team as they look to move ahead in the tournament.

BRA vs COL probable lineup

Brazil [4-3-3]: Ederson, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus

Colombia [4-4-2]: David Ospina, John Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Edwin Cardona, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

BRA vs COL Dream11 top picks

Brazil: Neymar, Richarlison, Fabinho

Colombia: Juan Cuadrado, Luis Muriel, Edwin Cardona

BRA vs COL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: John Medina, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, William Tesillo

Midfielders: Edwin Cardona, Casemiro, Juan Cuadrado

Forwards: Richarlison, Luis Muriel, Neymar,

BRA vs COL Dream11 prediction

Brazil hold the upper hand coming into the fixture as they have dominated in all the game they have played so far. The defending champions will face a tough opponent in Colombia, but they have a strong side that can easily overpower the Colombians. Considering all that, we predict a win for Brazil in this game against their South American rivals.

Note: The above-mentioned BRA vs COL Dream11 prediction and BRA vs COL team is based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: CBF Futebol, Seleccion Colombia