BRA Vs PER Dream11: Brazil Vs Peru Prediction, Team And Top Picks

We look at BRA vs PER Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the Copa America Zona Norte clash between Brazil and Peru.

Smit Trivedi
BRA vs PER Dream11

Brazil will square off against Peru in Rio de Janeiro for their Round 2 clash of the ongoing Copa America campaign on Friday, June 18. The Copa America Zona Norte clash is set to be played at the Estadio Nilton Santos with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 AM IST.  Let's have a look at the BRA vs PER Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BRA vs PER Match Preview

Brazil had a perfect start to the 2021 Copa America campaign with the hosts registering a massive 3-0 win over Venezuela in their tournament opener. Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game making sure that Brazil head into the second half with a narrow lead against their name. Neymar doubled their lead by successfully converting his penalty kick while also providing the assist to Gabriel Barbosa who scored the third goal at the brink of full time. The hosts will be eager to continue on their positive run and remain at the top of the table. Brazil head coach Tite is expected to field a similar starting 11 and avoid making any changes to the team that defeated Venezuela.

Just like the hosts, Peru also kicked off their Copa America campaign with a win over Ecuador in their previous outing. The match was all squared up at half tie as with Christian Cueva managing to break the deadlock around the hour mark to hand Peru a much-deserved lead. They went on to double their lead courtesy of Luis Advincula's strike in the 89th minute of the game with Gonzalo Plata's consolation goal coming a little too late for Ecuador. 

BRA vs PER Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Neymar Jr or A. Carrillo

Vice-Captain -G. Lapadula or  Richarlison

BRA vs PER Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - A. Becker

Defenders – C. Ramos, Marquinhos, L. Abram, E. Militao 

Midfielders –A. Carrillo, L. Paqueta, C. Cueva, Richarlison 

Strikers – G. Lapadula, Neymar Jr

BRA vs PER Dream11 prediction

Brazil start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over Peru on Friday. 

Prediction- Peru 0-3 Brazil

Note: The above BRA vs PER Dream11 prediction, BRA vs PER Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRA vs PER Dream11 Team and BRA vs PER Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

