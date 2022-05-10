Brandon Williams Spills Beans On 'unsettling' Norwich Fan Abuse Post West Ham Defeat

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams has put out a statement after he had put up a controversial post on his official social media handle that is now deleted. The 21-year old provided clarification after he had posted a picture of himself, where he could be seen sticking his middle finger at the camera with the caption: 'What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City.' Williams had suffered significant fan abuse post the club's 4-0 defeat on the weekend.

Brandon Williams issues clarification statement over social media post

Following Brandon Williams' controversial post, he took to his social media accounts to provide a clarification for the same by writing,

"Yesterday after leaving the stadium I was taunted and abused by fans surrounding the stadium whilst I was in my car. After the abuse, I was followed by individuals who only stopped following me once they became aware I had noticed them. However passionate fans are there and it is not right that a small minority abuse players or, in this case, follow them. Since arriving at Norwich I have played for the club as if I were a permanent member of the team. It is unfortunate that a small number of fans behave like this. There is no club investigation as incorrectly reported in the media. I would like to thank those fans who have sent me messages of support at this unsettling time. I would also like to thank Norwich City and their staff for the support they have given me in the past two days and for their concern."

Brandon Williams' future remains uncertain

With Norwich City having already been relegated from the Premier League, it remains to be seen if Brandon Williams will stay at the club, having been one of the few bright players in the team. The Englishman will hope that incoming Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag would give him an opportunity to impress next season after a disappointing campaign this season.

None of our players, staff or supporters should be subject to any form of physical or verbal abuse. We stand with and support Brandon in being against the abuse he was subject to from a minority of our fans.



We’re proud to push to make Carrow Road and #NCFC a home for everyone. https://t.co/tnIlR9daQX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 9, 2022

As for the controversial post put up by the 21-year old, it is believed that the full-back had conversations with the Canaries and that the team has no concerns regarding his behaviour post the defeat to West Ham on the weekend.