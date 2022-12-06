Brazil Boss Tite Refutes Claims Of Disrespecting S Korea With 'pigeon' Dance At World Cup

Brazilian football manager Tite became a trending topic on social media after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea to seal their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals. The Brazil head coach became a subject of discussion in the footballing world after he joined the Brazilian players in their ‘pigeon’ dance while celebrating Richarlison’s exquisite goal against the Asian side. After the game, Tite spoke to reporters and said he didn’t intend to disrespect South Korea.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Tite said, “I try to adapt to my players. They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking, and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around.”

Further explaining his gesture to join the players in the ‘pigeon’ dance, Tite added: “Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

Watch: Tite showing off his ‘pigeon’ dance moves with Richarlison and others

The only thing Brazil need to work on is Tite dancing pic.twitter.com/VMN03SWzIf — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) December 5, 2022

Neymar Jr. was among the four goal-scorers for Brazil

It is pertinent to mention that the Brazilian football superstar pulled off dance moves after each of their four goals against South Korea. Alongside the goal by Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Neymar, and Lucas Paqueta also scored goals for the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings. On the other hand, Paik Seung-ho was the only goal-scorer for South Korea.

Brazil squad unfurls banner in support of the legendary ‘Pele’

After the match, the Brazilian squad unfurled a banner in support of the legendary footballer Pele, who is currently in hospital, receiving treatment for a respiratory infection. Ahead of the Brazil vs South Korea game, the 82-year-old Pele took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the 1958 FIFA World Cup. "In 1958, in Sweden, I was walking through the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that many of the national team (players) made similar promises and are also looking for their first World Cup,” Pele wrote in the caption.