Brazil Coach Tite Refuses To Apologise For His Players Dancing: 'That's Our Culture'

Brazil head coach Tite has refused to apologise for his players dancing after celebrating goals as he believes it is their culture and way of expressing happiness. The 61-year-old himself seemed to have gotten carried away during Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea this past week as he too got involved in the dancing. Tite was seen performing the 'pigeon' dance with the rest of the players to celebrate Richarlison's breathtaking goal.

Tite refuses to apologise for his players' dancing

While speaking at a news conference on December 8 ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final clash against Croatia, Tite said, "I will not make comments to those who do not know Brazilian history and Brazilian culture, and the way each and every one of us is. I leave that noise aside."

"I respect the culture, the way I am and the way this national team is. Lots of other kids will dance because it is Brazilian culture when a goal is scored. It is not being disrespectful, that is [us] and how we do things... as a culture and [it] will help the education of kids in school. We will continue doing things in our manner," added the 61-year-old coach.

Tite's remarks come after former Manchester United player Roy Keane was one of the many that slammed Brazil for showing 'disrespect' to South Korea by dancing after scoring goals. Keane said, "I can’t believe what I’m watching. I’ve never seen so much dance. I think it’s disrespectful to dance like that every time they score. I don’t mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time. It’s disrespectful. Even their manager gets involved," said the 51-year-old in conversation with ITV.

Since Keane made these remarks, both Tite and the rest of the players in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad have hit back at him, stating that it is their culture and that they would continue to do so whether people like him like it or not. Brazil will next face Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on December 9.