Brazil Legend Ronaldo Gives Moving Message To Gabriel Jesus Amid His Battle With Injury

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario has given a heartwarming message to Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus after the 25-year-old was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Arsenal forward picked up this injury during Brazil's final group-stage clash against Cameroon, following which he also underwent surgery.

Ronaldo Nazario gives moving message to Gabriel Jesus

After it was confirmed that Gabriel Jesus' injury was worse than expected, Ronaldo Nazario took to his Instagram handle and offered words of encouragement for the 25-year-old, who received criticism. In his post, Ronaldo Nazario explained the power of words. His heartwarming post read,

"Criticism can either be constructive or destructive in one’s life. Words have the power to lift up and tear down. Sometimes the same ones that boost one discourage another. Therefore, it is important to be careful what we say. But, above all, what we listen to. We can’t control what others will say, and will live in dark times of normalisation of hate speech. But we can filter what comes into our ears. Let your self-image, Gabriel Jesus, not be based on what others say. May you never forget where you came from because the boy who had the dream of being a player didn’t take an easy path, full of opportunities and privileges. The boy did the impossible. The ‘impossible’ extraordinary. He left the Peri Garden to conquer the world. He won several titles, Copa America champion and was decisive in the first achievement of the Tite era. Olympic champion, fundamental in Brazil’s Gold. He’s a Brazilian with the highest-averaging goals in Premier League history. While many insist on comparing trajectories to disqualify an athlete, I’m here today to remind you that your story is unique. You came to the national team with a lot of merits and I hope you still shine bright with your football. May you overcome what needs to be overcome, may you face what needs to be faced, and may you continue to believe in your dreams because they are the ones that brought you here. Get well soon!"

Ronaldo's emotional message for Jesus came after Arsenal confirmed that the 25-year-old Brazilian striker had undergone surgery. This news comes as a massive shocker for the Gunners, who currently lead the Premier League table with 37 points, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.