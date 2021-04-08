Brazil Player Adriano Tested COVID-19 Positive, Ran Over Cyclist After Escaping Isolation

Perhaps the most shocking news of the week is that Brazil striker Luiz Adriano ran over a cyclist while shopping at a supermarket after escaping isolation following a positive COVID-19 test. The former AC Milan forward attempted excuses by saying he was wearing a mask. As per protocol, the 33-year-old was required to quarantine for 10 days at home in line with the club's rules despite being asymptomatic.

Luiz Adriano accident: Luiz Adriano COVID-19

Luiz Adriano accident details were revealed by the striker himself in his Instagram post (translated by DailyMail) where he apologized for the incident. The Brazil striker wrote, "I was instructed to stay in a quarantined house… but yesterday I went to the supermarket in the mall to take my mother who does not know how to drive, without leaving my car and wearing a mask. But I ended up getting involved in an accident in which a bicycle hit the car at the exit of the parking lot.

A Twitter video emerged revealing the injuries caused to the cyclist after the horrific incident. The post is captioned (translated by Google translate), "And Luiz Adriano who accidentally hit a pedestrian today, thank God it was nothing serious." As one can see in the video below, Adriano is standing on the pavement while the cyclist remains on the floor receiving treatments from the paramedics.

Adriano also provided an update on the cyclists' health and apologized for his actions action. He said, "I remained in my mask and away at all times but I couldn't help providing assistance to the person who suffered the accident. Everyone is well. Yes, I shouldn't have left the house, I made a mistake, I admit it! We live in difficult times, we all need to be careful and respect the safety protocols. We can always help in some way and, mainly, recognize and learn from our mistakes."

Luiz Adriano COVID-19 breach fines

Post the incident, fines have been charged for Luiz Adriano isolation breach with the money donated to a food charity. A spokesperson for the player defended the player by saying, "He did not drive recklessly, he gave all the support and attention to the victim, who is recovering and is in good condition." Unfortunately for Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, the former AC Milan striker will now be absent for the Supercopa do Brasil final against Flamengo this coming Sunday.

Image Credits: Luiz Adriano/Instagram