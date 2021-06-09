Brazil Team Release Statement Criticising CONMEBOL For Moving Copa America To Their Nation

The scheduling of the Copa America 2021 has recently been facing a number of setbacks as first Colombia was stripped off from hosting the tournament followed by Argentina backing out for similar reasons. Brazil was then named as the Copa America 2021 venue but with Brazil also battling the deadly coronavirus, the Brazil squad has released a statement criticising CONMEBOL for moving the tournament to their country. So, is Copa America cancelled in Brazil and will Brazil play in Copa America 2021?

Is Copa America cancelled in Brazil?

The Copa America 2021 was initially set to begin on June 13 with the final slated to be played on July 10, but due to announced changes, the actual dates are yet to be confirmed. Speaking of the scheduling of the Copa America 2021 in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said that as far as he and his ministers, including Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, were concerned, "it has already been decided" that Brazil will host the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Copa America 2021. On Monday morning, the CONMEBOL, based in Paraguay, announced Brazil as the Copa America 2021 venue since Argentina and Colombia were unable to host the competition as originally planned.

Copa America 2021 was supposed to be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Argentina was reportedly ruled out due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, Colombia was removed as co-hosts amid ongoing protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque last month. However, with Brazil also battling the deadly COVID-19 disease it remains to be seen whether Brazil will continue to be the Copa America 2021 venue. As a result of Brazil Covid-19 cases surging, the Supreme Court of Brazil has scheduled a hearing to decide whether the tournament should be hosted in the country in such circumstances. "Given the extraordinary nature of the case, I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary virtual session of the court, to be held on Thursday, June 10," said the Chief Justice of the 11-member court Luiz Fux.

Will Brazil play in Copa America 2021? Brazil squad release statement criticising CONMEBOL for moving Copa America to their country

In an official statement, the Brazil squad have lashed out at South America's main football governing body, CONMEBOL, over their handling of the summer tournament that is expected to be hosted in Brazil. The statement read, "For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the conduct shown by CONMEBOL relating to Copa America. All recent facts lead us to believe there has been an inadequate process." While the Brazil squad is against the organisation of Copa America in their country, they made it clear that they will play the tournament for their country if it is not called off.