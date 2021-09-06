Brazil Vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Suspended Over Breach Of COVID Protocol

The World Cup qualifier clash between Brazil and Argentina at the Neo Quimica Arena was suspended after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID-19 protocol.

Argentina and Brazil are facing each other for the first time since this year's Copa America finals. Argentina had won the match 1-0 against the Selecao.

Match officials to brief FIFA Disciplinary Committee

As per reports, Brazilian health professionals on ground objected to the participation of four Argentine players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - saying that they violated the country's quarantine rules. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) informed in a statement that the referee and match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take.

According to ESPN, following the intervention, the players went to the dressing room. Later, the two coaches, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players gathered at the side of the pitch to discuss the stoppage. Messi can be heard saying "Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes? We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

The incident occurred just hours after Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, said four Argentine players must be quarantined and cannot play in the match. Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have visited the United Kingdom must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to Brazil. The four players are part of the English Premier League. While Martinez and Beundia represent Aston Villa, Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are from the Tottenham camp.

South American teams protest European clubs seeking players release

Meanwhile, the coaches of South American national teams, on Saturday, had protested against European clubs pressuring their players into skipping three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers this month. Brazil's Tite, Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, Colombia's Reinaldo Rueda and Chile's Martin Lasarte want FIFA to resolve the problem before another three rounds of the 10-team round-robin scheduled in October. Several England-based players, following advice from their clubs, did not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the British government, which has red-listed South America, requiring visitors to undergo mandatory quarantine.

(With inputs from AP)