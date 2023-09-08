Brazil vs Bolivia Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India, US & UK

Quick links:
Brazil players celebrating a goal (Image: AP)
Brazil will host Bolivia in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers encounter at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença. This is Brazil's first match in the World Cup qualifiers and they would seek a perfect start to their campaign. The match will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia is slated to take place at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença in Brazil.
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.
Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will broadcast the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia.
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia will be available on DAZN on a subscription basis. The match will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.
The match will be available live on CONMEBOL TV in the UK. The match will start at 1:45 BST on Saturday in the UK.
In the United States, the live broadcast of the match between ABrazil and Bolivia will be shown on Telemundo. The live streaming will be available on fubo. The match will begin at 8:45 EST on Friday in the USA.