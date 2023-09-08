Brazil vs Bolivia Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India, US & UK

Brazil will host Bolivia in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers encounter at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença. This is Brazil's first match in the World Cup qualifiers and they would seek a perfect start to their campaign. The match will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

Brazil are five-time World champions

They lost to Croatia in the 2002 World Cup Quarterfinals

The match will take place at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença

Where will the Brazil vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia is slated to take place at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença in Brazil.

When will the Brazil vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Brazil vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will broadcast the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia will be available on DAZN on a subscription basis. The match will start at 6:15 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in the UK?

The match will be available live on CONMEBOL TV in the UK. The match will start at 1:45 BST on Saturday in the UK.

In the United States, the live broadcast of the match between ABrazil and Bolivia will be shown on Telemundo. The live streaming will be available on fubo. The match will begin at 8:45 EST on Friday in the USA.