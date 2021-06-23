Brazil Vs Colombia Prediction, Team News And Copa America Live Stream Details

Defending champions Brazil will take on contenders Colombia in Group B of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The game will be played at the Estádio Nilton Santos and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24. Here's a look at how to watch Brazil vs Colombia on TV, team news, Brazil vs Colombia head to head record, and our Brazil vs Colombia prediction for the same.

Brazil vs Colombia prediction and preview

Defending champions Brazil have had the perfect start to their title defence winning both their games so far in Copa Ameria 2021. Brazil started the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela before defeating last year's finalists Peru 4-0. Tite's men have now won their last nine matches in all competitions and are firm favourites for the title this time around as well. Brazil will look to add a third victory in as many matches and hope to earn a favourable quarter-final draw.

Colombia meanwhile are second in the group but have work to do, having accumulated four points in three games so far. Reinaldo Rueda's men began their campaign with a win against Ecuador in Cuiaba but slipped to a disappointing goalless draw against Venezuela. They then suffered a 2-1 defeat to strugglers Peru and will hope to bounce back against Brazil. Colombia have a tough run of fixtures left and will have to do better to clinch a knockout spot. Brazil nonetheless are favourites and will likely clinch a win on Wednesday.

Brazil vs Colombia head to head record

Brazil and Colombia have met 32 times in their history with the former boasting of a much superior record. The Selecao have 19 wins compared to Colombia's three, with 10 games ending in a draw. Colombia have just won a single game in their last 10 games against Brazil, and the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in 2019.

Brazil vs Colombia team news

Brazil boast of incredible depth in their squad and rotated with ease in their opening two fixtures. Neymar is expected to lead the line, while the trio of Richarlison, Casemiro and Marquinhos are all expected to start. Colombia meanwhile could shake things up with Atalanta striker Luis Muriel expected to come in, while the trio of Miguel Borja, Duvan Zapata and Edwin Cardona all at risk to some extent. Yerry Mina should be in the Xi despite his own goal, while Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz will return from suspensions.

Brazil vs Colombia team news: Predicted XIs

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton; Neymar, Jesus

Ederson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton; Neymar, Jesus Colombia: Ospina; Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Uribe, Diaz; Muriel

Brazil vs Colombia live stream: How to watch Brazil vs Colombia on TV?

Indian fans can watch Brazil vs Colombia live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Brazil vs Colombia live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

