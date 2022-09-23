Brazil Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Football Friendly On TV & Online?

The Brazil football team is all set to take on Ghana in an international friendly match on Friday. The game against Ghana would be one of the two friendly fixtures that Brazil competes in before heading to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the other being against Tunisia on Tuesday, September 28.

On the other hand, Ghana would have two more matches before they head to the World Cup. They will face Nicaragua on September 27 before facing Switzerland on November 17. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting international friendly between the two sides, here is a look at how to watch the Brazil vs Ghana game in India, the UK and the US.

What time will Brazil vs Ghana begin?

The Brazil vs Ghana international friendly will begin live at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday, September 24.

Where will Brazil vs Ghana take place?

The Brazil vs Ghana match will take place at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France

Where to watch Brazil vs Ghana live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no telecast or live streaming of the Brazil vs Ghana game in India. However, fans can continue to track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch the international friendly live in UK?

The international friendly between Brazil and Ghana will not be telecasted in the United Kingdom either. The game will begin live at 7:30 PM BST on Friday, September 23.

Where to watch Brazil vs Ghana live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the international friendly live can tune in to the beIN Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will begin live at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, September 23.

Brazil vs Ghana team news

Brazil's predicted starting XI: Alisson Becker, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Ghana's predicted starting XI: Joe Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Aidoo, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew