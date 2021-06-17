Brazil Vs Peru Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream Details

Holders Brazil will take on Peru in a repeat of last of 2019 final in their second game of the Copa America 2021. The game will be played at the Estádio Nilton Santos and will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 18. Here's a look at how to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV, Brazil vs Peru H2H record, team news and our Brazil vs Peru prediction for the same.

Brazil vs Peru prediction and preview

Brazil got their Copa America title defence off to a perfect start as they clinched a regulation 3-0 win over Venezuela. PSG star Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa adding the finishing touches to a comfortable win. The Selecao have won Copa America nine times in their history and will look to defend the crown this time around, with similar pomp. Brazil had cruised through the group stage before defeating Paraguay and Argentina to set up a final clash with Peru. Brazil had won 3-0, thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison. Brazil are favourites for the crown yet again and will look to continue their juggernaut on Thursday.

Bolas na rede durante o treino desta quarta-feira. Que traga boas energias para o jogo de amanha! ⚽️🇧🇷



🇧🇷 X 🇵🇪 - 17/06 - 21h | #vibraocontinente pic.twitter.com/ILLU4DlNH8 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 17, 2021

Peru meanwhile, is yet to begin their Copa America campaign and their game against Brazil will be the opener for the South American side. Last year's finalists come into the tournament with somewhat of a renewed sense of confidence, having made a return to winning ways last time out against Ecuador in World Cup Qualifying action earlier in June. The win broke a run of four straight defeats which came against Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Colombia. Peru will hope to build on their 2019 Copa America showing, and a good performance against the holders will certainly boost their confidence. Nonetheless, Brazil is the favourites and should clinch three points comfortably.

Brazil vs Peru H2H record

Brazil has the bragging rights in this fixture and has recorded 34 wins over Peru. The two teams have nine draws with Peru only clinching five wins over the South American giants. Brazil has defeated Peru in their last four meetings in all competitions, prevailing by a winning margin of 2+ goals on each occasion.

Brazil vs Peru team news

Peru has entered somewhat of a transition period, with Ricardo Gareca opting to omit key experienced players like Raul Ruidiaz and Paolo Guerrero, with priority instead placed on developing young talent. Gareca has a fully fit squad at his disposal and a lot will rest on the shoulders of the experienced Christian Cueva, who has hit 11 goals in 72 international caps. As for Brazil, the holders are unlikely to change their winning combination meaning Gabriel Jesus will start despite Gabigol's goal off the bench.

Brazil vs Peru team news: Predicted XIs

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison

Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Ramos, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carillo, Pena, Cueva; Lapadula

Brazil vs Peru live stream: How to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV?

Indian fans can watch Brazil vs Peru live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Brazil vs Peru live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

