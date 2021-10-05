Brazilian Footballer Arrested For Attacking Referee During Sao Paulo Vs Guarani Match

Brazilian footballer William Ribeiro has been arrested after he attacked the referee during the match, knocking him unconscious and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. The incident occurred when William Ribeiro violently kicked official Rodrigo Crivellaro on the hour mark of Sao Paulo RS's league match against Guarani on Monday. There is no known reason as to what provoked Ribeiro to commit such a heinous act.

Ribeiro's side had fallen back 1-0, the video footage shows Ribeiro get up and launch a kick towards Crivellaro, who was already on the ground, straight on the head in a horrible manner. Both the team's players immediately intervened and pulled Ribeiro aside. Crivellaro was knocked out and required treatment on the pitch, following which he was taken to a hospital in Venancio Aires, near Porto Alegre in southern Brazil. At around 11 PM local time, reports in Brazil say he was awake again but still being looked after by doctors.

Statement from Sao Paulo RS's President

The Sao Paulo RS's president Delvid Goulart Pereira released a statement in which he said: "Unfortunate, regrettable and above all revolting. On the exact day when all the red-green family gathered to celebrate the 113th anniversary of Sao Paulo RS, our club faced one of the saddest episodes of its history, a fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football but all those who just love the sport in general."

He then assured everyone that the player's contract had been terminated and all possible legal measures in relation to the incident would be taken.

"Rest assured, we are sorry and deeply ashamed. We send all the apologies in the world to the battered referee and his family as well as apologising to the public in general for the lamentable scene seen today. The contract of the offending athlete is terminated. Furthermore, all possible legal measures in relation to the incident will be taken."

Guarani then released a statement and added: "Guarani de Venancio Aires deeply regrets the fact that occurred in the game against Sao Paulo, in the Access Division, when player William Ribeiro attacked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro. After what happened, Guarani is providing all the support for the referee, with immediate assistance from an ambulance and a doctor. The Guarani of Venancio Aires despises any acts of violence, whether on or off the pitch. Now we all hope that Crivellaro's recovery is as quick as possible. The club will provide all possible support for the referee and the family."

