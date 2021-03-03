Brazilian Footballer Pele Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Pandemic Is Not Over Yet'

Brazilian footballer Pele took to his Instagram handle to share that he has received his COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The legendary footballer shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up as he received the shot.

"Today is an unforgettable day - I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other," Pele wrote.

Brazil football legend Pele admits having multiple affairs; being unfaithful to all wives

Where to watch Pele documentary in India? All you need to know about new Netflix release

Bharat Biotech signs pact to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Bharat Biotech will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil during the second and third quarters of the current year, the city-based vaccine maker said on Friday. It has signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of the indigenously developed vaccine, a press release from the company said.

"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021," it said.

Several countries around the world have expressed strong interest in Covaxin and the company was fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the release added. Bharat Biotech had earlier said it signed an agreement with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos for the supplies of Covaxin for the private markets in the South American country.

(With PTI inputs)