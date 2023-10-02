Brazilian legend Ronaldinho confirms his 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his visit to the city ahead of the Durga Puja festival. For the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, this will be the maiden visit to the football-crazy city that has hosted many legends of the world sport, including Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

"Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October," the 43-year-old posted on his official Facebook page. "I know Kolkata has a huge number of Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them," he added.

He would also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and "gift her a jersey". He further stated that he would like to "learn cricket" for city's icon Sourav Ganguly.

"I know cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'. "I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja... Ami tomader bhalo bhashi (I love you all)," he added.

The Brazilian is expected to arrive on October 16 and will be in the city for two days before heading to Dhaka, an official privy to the development told PTI.

Besides playing a charity football match, the 2002 World Cup winner will interact with trainees in a football academy and will also unveil Durga Puja pandals across the city.