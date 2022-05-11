Brazilian Star Marcelo Dropped From Lyon Squad For 'continuous Farting' In Dressing Room

In a very bizarre development in the Ligue 1 football, Lyon dropped one of its key players from the first team due to a 'farting' incident. The reason may sound amusing at first, however, Brazilian defender Marcelo Antonio Guedes was dropped by the club from the first team due to his 'unprofessional behaviour.' According to an ESPN report, the defender was also ousted from the senior squad following Lyon's 3-0 drubbing against Angers in August last year.

In the latest report from ESPN, sources have revealed that Marcelo's continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room was the main reason behind his ouster from the first team. The report further states that Marcelo was caught laughing during captain Leo Dubois' speech to rally the team, which didn't go down well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho. Marcelo was also disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting among his teammates in the dressing room and laughing in the presence of Juninho and Bosz.

The player took to social media and responded to the reports, stating that he only came back to social media to refute allegations levelled against him.

Thanks to @lequipe, after a long time, I have to come back to @Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke! — Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) May 10, 2022

Tá vendo, te disse 😅😅 zagueiro tem q mandar peido alto, longo e fedido 😅😅 o teu só foi alto 😂😂😂😂😂aí tá fraco 😅😅😅 https://t.co/G5fW3nH9FN — Juninho Pernambucano (@Juninhope08) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, veteran England footballer Gary Linekar responded to the development in an apparent jibe. Taking to Twitter, Linekar wrote, "Taking him out of the team for farting? Nowadays I'd be banned for life for s******g on a pitch. The game is gone."

Dropped for farting? These days I’d get a lifetime ban for shitting on a pitch. Game’s gone. https://t.co/1MCbVk1DmU — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 10, 2022

Marcelo's stint with Lyon

As per the report, Marcelo was considered one of the top guns of the squad and had signed a new contract a few months prior to the commencement of the season, however, the club described his actions after the Angers drubbing as "inappropriate behaviour." The defender's contract at Lyon was terminated at the end of January and he joined Bordeaux. Marcelo joined Lyon last summer and played very few games for the eight spot holder in the Ligue 1. Lyon is currently at the eighth spot in the table Bordeaux finds themselves at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table and seven points from safety with two matches remaining.