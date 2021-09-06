Brazil's Blind Footballer Scores Last-minute Stunner To Win Paralympic Gold | Watch

Brazilian footballer Raimundo Mendes on Saturday scored an amazing goal to help his side defeat Argentina at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Mendes scored the lone goal in the match to secure a gold medal for the South American giant as Brazil beat Argentina 1-0. The last-minute goal by Mendes came as he dribbled past two Argentinian opponents to score into the top-right corner of the post. This was Brazil's fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal in football.

Both teams went into the second half of the men's five-a-side football match goalless. As the game progressed and approached the last minute, Mendes gained possession of the ball and dribbled past the Argentinian defence to score the lone goal. Mendes can be seen using great dribbling abilities to beat two Argentinian defenders and score the match-winning goal in a video that has gone popular on social media. After the goal, Mendes could be seen running to his teammates to celebrate.

#Paralympics #football @paralympics #Brazil #Argentina

Brazilian Blind Footballer #RaimundoMendes Helps His Team To #OlympicGold As He Spectacularly Dribbles Past 2 Argentinian Defenders To Score The The Winning Goal In The Men's Five-A-Side Football. Brazil Won 1-0 pic.twitter.com/iraxOblS3A — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) September 4, 2021

Since the game was added to the roster of the Paralympic Games five editions ago, Brazil has not lost a single five-a-side final. Brazil won the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games after defeating Iran 1-0 in the final. Argentina is the competition's second-most successful team, having reached the final twice - in 2004 in Athens and 2020 in Tokyo. In 2008 and 2012 respectively, China and France each made it to the final of the competition for the first time but lost to Brazil.

What is five-a-side football?

The five-a-side football game differs significantly from the 11-a-side version. In a five-a-side game, each team is allowed to keep one man behind the opponents' goal post, whose primary purpose is to instruct players on the distance from the post, the angle at which a kick attempt can be made, and so on. This is permitted so that the guide can aid visually challenged players who play with a ball that contains a noise-making gadget. The spectators must remain silent during the game in order for the players not to be distracted and miss the sound of the ball while playing.

Image: TokyoParalympic/Website