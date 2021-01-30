BRB Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

The Brisbane Roar (BRB) and the Adelaide United (ADL) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 30 at 9:15 PM AEDT (3:45 PM IST). The game will be played at the Dolphin Oval in Kippa-Ring, Australia. Here is our BRB vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRB vs ADL Dream11 team.

Adelaide United are currently at the third spot of the A-League standings with seven points. Tomi Juric and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one (one draw). Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with six points and a win-loss record of 2-1. With a won over Adelaide, Jay O'Shea and company could move up the leaderboard, possibly taking the third spot.

Australian time and date: Saturday, January 30 at 9:15 PM AEDT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 30 at 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Dolphin Oval, Kippa-Ring, Australia

Macklin Freke, Corey Brown, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki, Scott McDonald

James Delianov, Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric

Brisbane Roar: Macaulay Gillesphey, Jay O'Shea, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Adelaide United: Michael Jakobsen, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric

Goalkeeper: James Delianov

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Ryan Strain, Macaulay Gillesphey, Corey Brown

Midfielders: Ben Halloran, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki

Forwards: Tomi Juric, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Yaya Dukuly

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Adelaide United are the favourites to win the game.

