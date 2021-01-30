BRB Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Quick links:
The Brisbane Roar (BRB) and the Adelaide United (ADL) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 30 at 9:15 PM AEDT (3:45 PM IST). The game will be played at the Dolphin Oval in Kippa-Ring, Australia. Here is our BRB vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRB vs ADL Dream11 team.
Adelaide United are currently at the third spot of the A-League standings with seven points. Tomi Juric and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one (one draw). Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with six points and a win-loss record of 2-1. With a won over Adelaide, Jay O'Shea and company could move up the leaderboard, possibly taking the third spot.
Also Read l WST vs MLV Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, A-League match preview
Macklin Freke, Corey Brown, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki, Scott McDonald
James Delianov, Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric
Also Read l VLD vs HUE Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, LaLiga match preview
Also Read l STU vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Bundesliga match preview
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Adelaide United are the favourites to win the game.
GAME DAY!— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) January 29, 2021
⚽ Kick-off 8:45pm ACDT
📺: @FOXFOOTBALL 505
🖥️: @kayosports
📱: My Football Live App#AUFC #BRIvADL pic.twitter.com/TTTDQg1m7n
Note: The above BRB vs ADL Dream11 prediction, BRB vs ADL Dream11 team, probable BRB vs ADL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs ADL Dream11 team and BRB vs ADL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Indian Super League match preview