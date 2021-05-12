BRB Vs CCM Dream11: Brisbane Roar FC Vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Brisbane Roar FC squares off against Central Coast Mariners in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday, May 12. The domestic Australian league fixture will be played at the Dolphin Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7: 05 PL (2:35 PM IST) Let's have a look at the BRB vs CCM Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BRB vs CCM Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC saw their seven-match unbeaten run end during their last outing as they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss against Melbourne City. The hosts have so far recorded eight wins from 19 games while playing out six draws and suffering from five losses this season, With 30 points against their tally, Brisbane Roar Fc are just one point shy of making it into the top six of the A-League. The hosts will be aiming to shrug off the lone defeat and look to bounce back on the winning ways against Central Coast Mariners on Wednesday.

Central Coast Mariners on the other hand will head into the game following a string of poor performance having failed to register a single win in their last five outings. Starting the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory in their last outing, the visitors find themselves slotted fourth on the A-League table. They have recorded nine wins from 20 games while playing out five draws and suffering from six defeats this season, With 32 points against their tally, the visitors stand a chance to claim second the spot but face an uphill task against the hosts and will have to play their best football in order to walk away with three points.

BRB vs CCM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - D. Wenzel-Halls or D. Silva

Vice-Captain - M. Simon or J. O'Shea

BRB vs CCM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Young

Defenders – J. Hingert, R. Tongyik, M. Gillesphey, S. Nigro

Midfielders – C. Brown, O. Bozanic, J. O'Shea, D. Silva

Strikers – M. Simon, D. Wenzel-Halls

BRB vs CCM Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict Brisbane Roar FC to win the match and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

