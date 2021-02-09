BRB Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Brisbane Roar host Macarthur FC on Matchday 8 of the ongoing A-league campaign. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, February 9 at the Dolphin Oval with the kickoff scheduled for 2:05 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the BRB vs MAC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this encounter.

Brisbane Roar FC have put up a string of impressive performances as the hosts are currently on a four-match winning streak. After losing their tournament opener against Melbourne City FC, the hots managed to register four straight victories with their last outing resulting in a massive 5-2 win. Currently slotted at second on the points table, Brisbane Roar are just 3 points away from league leaders Central Coast Mariners and will be hoping to go on par with them as they still have two games in hand. Warren Moon's men will walk into the match brimming with confidence and look to walk away with three crucial points on Tuesday.

Also Read Raheem Sterling Joins Messi And Aguero Among Players To Score 100 Goals Under Guardiola

MacArthur FC, on the other hand, have registered two wins two draws and two losses in their ongoing A-league campaign. Currently slotted at 6th, Ante Milicic's men have accumulated 8 points from six games with and walk into this match following a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Being on a 2-match winless run before heading into this match, the visitors will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Also Read Roy Keane Says Liverpool Are ‘Bad Champions', May Go Another 30 Years Without PL Title

BRB vs MAC Playing 11s (likely)

Brisbane Roar FC - Jamie Young, Kai TrewinTom Aldred, Josh Brindell-South, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jay O'Shea, Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Rahmat Akbari, Corey Brown, Dylan Wenzell-Halls.

Also Read Man City Transfer News: Ex-Man Utd Striker Lukaku 'Admired', Summer Move On The Cards?

Macarthur - Adam Federici, Mark Milligan, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire.

BRB vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Adam Federici

Defenders- Corey Brown, Mark Milligan, Macaulay Gillesphey, Ivan Franjic

Midfielders- Denis Genreau, Jay O'Shea, Loic Puyo, Riku Danzaki

Strikers- Matt Derbyshire, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Also Read Former Man City Star Micah Richards Comically Mocks Roy Keane's FIFA 21 Celebration: WATCH

BRB vs MAC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Jay O'Shea

Vice-Captain- Dylan Wenzell-Halls or Denis Genreau

BRB vs MAC Match Prediction

Brisbane Roar will be hoping to make it five consecutive victories on Tuesday and look likely to do the same. The hosts start as heavy favourites and will surely pocket three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar 2-0 Macarthur FC

Note: The above BRB vs MAC Dream11 prediction, BRB vs MAC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs MAC Dream11 Team and BRB vs MAC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.