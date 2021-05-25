BRB Vs MLC Dream11: Brisbane Roar Vs Melbourne City FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne City FC are all set to square off against each other in their upcoming A-League clash on Tuesday, May 25. The Australian domestic league clash is all set to be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7.05 PM (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BRB vs MLC Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BRB vs MLC Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC head into the game as the sixth-ranked team on the A-League table. The hosts have recorded nine wins from 22 games this season while playing out seven draws and losing six games so far. They also saw their start the game after managing to break their three-match winless run following their 1-2 win over Newcastle Jets in the previous outing. Brisbane Roar FC will be looking to stick on the winning side of things but face tough competition in the form of Melbourne City FC and will have to play their best football if they want to walk away with a win on Tuesday.

Melbourne City FC on the other hand will start the game after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in their last outing. Currently unbeaten in their last 10 outings. The table-toppers are on a roll having recorded 15 wins from 23 games while playing out three draws and losing just five games this season. The visitors will be looking to maintain their positive momentum and disrupt Brisbane Roar's defence by pocketing an away win over their hosts.

BRB vs MLC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Noone or J. O'Shea

Vice-Captain - D. Wenzel-Halls or C. Metcalfe

BRB vs MLC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper-J. Young

Defenders – C. Good, M. Gillesphey, S. Jamieson, S. Galloway

Midfielders –J. O'Shea, C. Metcalfe, C. Brown, A. Luna

Strikers – D. Wenzel-Halls, C. Noone

BRB vs MLC Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, Melbourne City FC start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over Brisbane Roar FC on Tuesday.

Prediction - Brisbane Roar 1-2 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above BRB vs MLC Dream11 prediction, BRB vs MLC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs MLC Dream11 Team and BRB vs MLC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result